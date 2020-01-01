Andre Ayew’s Swansea City suffer 10th Championship defeat against Derby County

The Ghanaian forward was on for the entire game as the Swans fell further away from the promotion places

Andre Ayew played from start to finish as lost 3-2 to at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, the 10th loss they have recorded in the Championship this season.

The Swans have only recorded two wins since the beginning of the year and started on the back foot when Martyn Waghorn gave the visitors the lead as early as the eighth minute.

Though Swansea rallied back thanks to Yan Dhanda and Kyle Naughton, Derby had the final say with Duane Holmes and Tom Lawrence doing justice.

Ayew produced two shots (off-target), 51 touches and 31 accurate passes (81.6%).

The 30-year old international was fouled three times and won six of 10 ground duels.

Swansea have dropped down to ninth in the standings and are now four points away from the final promotion play-off spot.

The South outfit will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Queens Park .