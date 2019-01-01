Andre Ayew’s Swansea claim Welsh derby bragging rights over Cardiff City

The Swans got the better of the Bluebirds in the English second-tier

Andre Ayew took to the field on Sunday in the Championship as beat 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

The two teams are the only non-English clubs playing in any of the professional four tiers in .

This tie has always been a keenly-contested affair, with the last six meetings seeing each side claim three wins apiece, but it’s Steve Cooper’s men who now have a fourth win in seven, courtesy of Ben Wilmots' header from a Wayne Routledge cross in the 24th minute.

Though Ayew didn’t get his name on the scoresheet, the 29-year old Ghanaian forward had one shot (off-target), one successful dribble, and also 63 touches on the ball along with 26 accurate passes at 70.3%.

The former man won seven of his 14 ground duels.

Swansea are in fourth place on the log, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion. They could be overtaken by pending their result against Athletic.

The South Wales outfit will travel to the DW stadium at lunchtime next Saturday to face the Latics.