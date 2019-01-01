Andre Ayew vows to ‘give everything’ for Swansea City after League Cup heroics

The 29-year-old forward promised to maintain his match-winning performances after Tuesday's triumph in the League Cup

Following his brace in 's 3-1 comeback win over Northampton, Andre Ayew reiterated his commitment to the club.

The captain came off the bench to lead the Swans' fight-back in Tuesday's League Cup match against the League Two outfit with two goals in the last 10 minutes.

The outing was Ayew's first appearance since he returned to the Liberty Stadium after his season-long loan spell at Fenerbache.

The 29-year-old's heroics helped Swansea City advance to the second round of the League Cup and he has credited manager Steve Cooper for his encouraging words and the Swansea City faithful for the reception they had given him.

“I’m a Swansea player and I am working hard for the games that are coming up. The gaffer has been clear and honest with me and I want to thank him for that,” he told the club website.

“He’s given me a lot of confidence and trust in the way that he speaks to me. I really feel like I’m welcome and that’s a good feeling.

“A lot of things have been said but, for me, what’s important is to work hard, try to get to full fitness and, if I’m here, go for it.

“The fans gave me an unbelievable welcome. I’m so happy and touched and that sort of thing makes you want to work hard.

“They have always been great with me and supporting me. That’s why, so long as I’m in a Swansea shirt, I try to give everything I have for the club. I just want to do my best on the field for everyone.”

Ayew will be looking to build on Tuesday's double when Swansea City host for their next Championship fixture on Saturday.