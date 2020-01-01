Andre Ayew: I could not sleep properly after Ghana's defeat against Mali

The Black Stars skipper reflects on their October friendlies against The Eagles and Qatar

captain Andre Ayew has revealed the team was taken by surprise at the outcome of their disappointing defeat against Mali in Friday's international friendly meeting.

In their first match under new coach CK Akonnor, the Black Stars were knocked down by a plucky Mali side who registered a 3-0 win in Antalya, .

Ghana, though, did not miss a chance to promptly make amends as they handed 2022 World Cup hosts a 5-1 defeat three days later.

Ayew was twice on target against the Asian champions, with the other goals coming from winger Tariqe Fosu, -based Samuel Owusu and substitute Caleb Ekuban.

“I was disappointed after our game against Mali,” Ayew said, as reported by Adomonline.

“Against , we knew we had to win the game because we could not lose for the second time.

“I could not sleep properly after our game against Mali because we were not expecting such results but the players played well against Qatar and we are all happy.

“There are new players in the team but we coped properly and gelled together off and on the pitch.

“We hope to come back and continue our qualifiers and make Ghanaians happy."

Ghana return to action in November with a 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan in November.

“The players have the potential but most of them are not ready to play for the national team. With time, they can get there but currently, they are not ready," former Ghana international Sam Johnson told Happy FM.

“I don’t think the current crop of players will be able to endure and contain the pressure from us the fans.

“We should play as a team, the individual play is too much, I don’t see any uniformity in the play. The players haven’t played together so that understanding is not there yet."

Ghana will hope to build upon their latest win with victories over Sudan to consolidate top spot in Afcon qualifiers in Group C.

The Black Stars beat 2-0 in Cape Coast, and then beat Sao Tome and Principe 1-0 away to get off to a flying start.