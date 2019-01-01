Andre Ayew hailed after Swansea League Cup brace

The 29-year-old's outstanding display against Northampton Town has not gone unnoticed by his club manager

manager Steve Cooper has lauded the performance of captain Andre Ayew after the attacker netted a sensational double to ensure a dramatic comeback win over Northampton Town in the English League Cup on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old stole the show after coming on as a 62nd-minute substitute, when his 80th-minute header cancelled Matthew Warburton's opener for Northampton before heading home another goal to seal the win after George Byers struck to make it 2-1.

On loan at Turkish fold last season, Ayew netted only two days after rejoining Swansea training following an extended break due to his participation at the in .

“Thirty minutes, two goals, highly motivated and a good work ethic, it was good,” Cooper said after the game, as reported by his club's official website.



“That’s exactly what we know he can do. He’s come back into the club after the international break in very good condition.

“He looks extremely motivated in training and tonight was about giving him the right amount of minutes to help him get right back up to the fitness levels to play in the league campaign.

“It was a positive night in a number of ways with his inclusion.”

While Cooper has not hidden his desire to have Ayew available for Swansea's promotion quest in the Championship this season, reports say the Ghanaian could be headed for the exit door, with former club mentioned as a possible destination.

The ex-Lorient and Arles-Avignon man was re-signed by the Jack Army on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January last year following an unsuccessful stint with .