Andre Ayew: Ghana star strikes first goal for Al Sadd in Qatari Stars League

The forward netted his maiden league goal for The Boss against Qatar SC

Ghana captain Andre Ayew opened his scoring account in the Qatari Stars League as Al Sadd came from behind to beat Qatar SC 3-1 on Thursday.

The winger’s second-half effort drew his club level before two late goals ensured an away victory for Xavi Hernandez’s outfit in the matchday two fixture.

It was his second game in the league, having made his debut in their 2-0 opening day triumph over Al Sailiya.

Thursday’s three points have sent Al Sadd joint-top of the league table, sitting alongside Al Duhail.

Sebastian Soria broke the deadlock for Qatar in the 39th minute, sending the hosts into the break with a goal advantage.

A little after the hour mark, Ayew hit back for visiting Al Sadd, driving into the box from the right before curling a shot past goalkeeper Jasem Adel Al Hail.

Brazilian midfielder Guilherme then scored in the 78th minute to put The Boss in front for the first time, before Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah struck on 83 minutes to seal the victory.

“I am happy with the result. We played an excellent match against a good team. We managed to come back with our character in the second half, and this is what we always need,” Al Sadd coach Xavi, renowned for his exploits with Spanish giants Barcelona during his playing days, said after the game, as his club’s official website reported.

“We used a lot of players and everyone is performing excellently, but we must play with the same performance throughout the match.

“We must take care of the recovery of the players, in preparation for the match against Al Rayyan. We are very excited about the Qatari Clasico. It will be a difficult match for sure, but my team is going through good moments.”

Ayew joined Al Sadd as a free agent in July, penning a two-year renewable contract after leaving Championship outfit Swansea City.

His goal is a delight for Ghana fans who will be counting on his effort for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying doubleheader against Zimbabwe next month.