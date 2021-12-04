Andre Ayew explains why West Ham United’s Premier League form is no fluke

Former West Ham United attacker Andre Ayew has expressed excitement by the performance of the club in the Premier League this season.





The Hammers are unarguably the surprise presence in the top seven, occupying the fourth position below Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City and ahead of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.





Ayew, currently on the books of Qatari side Al Sadd, spent two seasons at West Ham, featuring for the club in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns before returning to Swansea City.





“They [West Ham] are doing really well and that is proof that last season wasn’t just a fluke,” Ayew told LondonWorld.





“The thing about David Moyes and his coaching team is that he knows how to put the team into a good structure and that is clearly showing and they are winning games.





“I know what it means to the fans to have the team competing with the big boys and playing in Europe. But I urge them to continue winning because the Premier League is the best league in the world and the moment you stop winning you get into trouble.





“I enjoyed my time there and made some really good friends on and off the pitch, so it’s always nice to see people you know looking happy and enjoying their game.”





Ayew joined West Ham in summer 2016 after an impressive first season at Swansea where he netted 12 goals in 34 Premier League outings following a move from French side Marseille.





Things, however, did not turn out well for the Ghana captain at London Stadium as he planned, as his stint was plagued by injuries and a loss of form.





In his first campaign, he scored six league goals in 25 outings involving 16 starts and in his second year he netted three goals in the Premier League, making 18 appearances and being named in the starting XI on nine occasions.





Frustrated by limited game time at the club, he left to rejoin Swansea in 2018.





This season, the Hammers have won seven of 14 games, drawing three matches and losing four times.