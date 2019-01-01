Andre Ayew charges Swansea City ahead of Wigan Athletic tie

The Ghanaian forward has stressed the importance of the Swans getting another three points this weekend

Andre Ayew believes must carry the momentum of their 1-0 derby win over into this weekend's clash at Athletic in the Championship.

Ben Wilmot's goal proved to be the difference in South last time out, with the Swans getting back into promotion contention.

It was the perfect response having suffered a heavy 3-0 home defeat to on October 22.

“Saturday’s match against Wigan is a very important game for us, we need to try and get back-to-back victories,” Ayew told the club website.

“Wigan are a good team at home, we need to prepare very well and get ready to come back and face them after winning last weekend.

“I know the gaffer and the staff are putting things together to ensure we are as ready as we can possibly be.

“It’s no good just winning one game, we have to string results together.”

Swansea are the only side in the English second-tier to go unbeaten away from home so far this season, winning three and drawing three.