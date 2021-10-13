Ayew assesses Rajevac’s decision in Ghana first XI snub against Zimbabwe

The Black Stars skipper shares his thoughts on the matchday four fixture in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare

Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes coach Milovan Rajevac was justified in relegating him to the bench in Tuesday’s 1-0 away victory over Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The absence of the Al Sadd man from the line-up was undoubtedly the biggest news when the West Africans announced their starting team for the Group G matchday four tie in Harare.

He nonetheless saw four minutes of action in the end as he was substituted into the game in the 86th minute, replacing Mohammed Kudus.

“It was not an easy time and game for me and the other players but we are in a period where I have to be there for the team and every point is important but there are, sometimes, you have to [give up personal interest for] a collective decision,” Ayew, who was on target for Ghana on Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s match, told the media after the latest game.

“I think the boss did the right thing [by benching me in the game]. We spoke about the injury I was nursing and I’m just so happy that we have the points.

“I hope that we will continue like this against Ethiopia and the other game and I believe victory will be ours. Ghana will surely qualify for the World Cup.”

Ultimately, Thomas Partey’s first-half free-kick was the separating factor as the Black Stars won all three points at the National Sports Stadium in the Zimbabwean capital.

Three days earlier, Ghana handed The Warriors a 3-1 away defeat to get back to winning ways, having fallen 1-0 away to South Africa in a matchday two fixture last month.

The West Africans, who started their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Ethiopia, are second on the table in Group G, just one point behind South Africa heading into the final two rounds of matches.

Next month, Ghana play Ethiopia away and host South Africa to wrap up their adventure in the second round of the African qualifiers, where only group winners progress to the third and final round.

Rajevac’s side is chasing a fourth qualification to the World Cup.