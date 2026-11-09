Andoni Iraola admits Liverpool 'needed' Crystal Palace victory to stop the rot after nightmare week but reveals Dominik Szoboszlai injury concern

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Andoni Iraola has confessed that Liverpool desperately required their 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace to arrest a worrying slump in form. The Reds arrived at Selhurst Park under significant pressure following a bruising week that saw them suffer back-to-back losses on both domestic and European fronts.

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Returning to winning ways

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak secured a vital three points for the visitors in south London. Liverpool took a narrow lead into the break following a closely contested opening period, largely thanks to a crucial save from Alisson.

Following the restart, the Reds assumed complete control against a stubborn Palace side. After struggling with their final ball against an initial defensive block, the visitors quickly capitalised on the spaces that opened up once they established their advantage.

Iraola analyses Selhurst Park triumph

Iraola expressed his relief at navigating a tricky away fixture following their recent defeat to Fenerbahce.

"We needed this win, definitely, especially after the defeat the other day in Turkey," the manager explained. "This was another away game and we need to find ways to win in this kind of stadium. I'm very pleased for the three points."

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Breaking down the tactical shift, he added: "In the first half the game was quite open, chances for both teams and we had a save from Alisson that is key for us. The first goal was important, to go 1-0 up by half-time. In the second half we defended much better, we controlled much better the game.

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"In the second half when we are ahead, we have spaces to attack and it becomes much easier. The first half was different, they had a lower block. We found good positions between the lines but we weren't giving the last pass properly."

Szoboszlai fitness sparks fresh fears

The vital victory was ultimately marred by a potential setback for Dominik Szoboszlai. Making his first league start since recovering from a hamstring issue, the Hungarian midfielder picked up a first-half knock that has now jeopardised his impending international commitments.

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"Dom definitely wasn't 100 per cent in the second half," Iraola revealed. "The last thing we need now is to lose players in the international games. In the last international break we lost three very important players in Alex, Cody [Gakpo] and Dom."

Detailing the specific issue, he added: "I think Dom extended the knee a little bit. It was fine but not 100%. He has to be careful to see if he can play for the international team or not. I hope we are in a better place in two weeks. I know Dom will do everything to go as he loves to play for the national team, but he wasn't 100 per cent when he finished the game.

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"We will have to analyse, our medical staff, and see what it is. I know what I want, but I have to understand the international teams, Dom will want to go but I'm not sure."

Anxious wait for medical updates

Liverpool's medical staff will now conduct a thorough assessment of Szoboszlai's knee. The Reds are desperate to avoid another international break injury crisis as they look to build momentum upon their return to domestic action.