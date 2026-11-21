Share Follow GOAL on Google

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has provided a comprehensive update on the fitness of several key first-team stars as they continue their respective paths to recovery. The Reds boss detailed the integration process for long-term absentees Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni while clarifying the situation regarding Hugo Ekitike.

Advertisement

Bradley and Leoni closing in on comeback

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost as defenders Bradley and Leoni have returned to outdoor training at the AXA Training Centre this week. Bradley has been out of action since January, while Leoni has faced an even longer road to recovery after being sidelined since last September, but both are now working alongside their teammates again. Iraola expressed his satisfaction with their progress as the medical staff look to integrate them back into the senior setup.

"With Conor and Gio we are thinking about how we can get the next steps for them," explained the Spaniard on the club's official website. The focus now shifts toward building up their match fitness after such extensive periods on the treatment table. "And we think they will have two weeks on and off the group, let’s say. And then it is going to be a matter of whether we organise something behind closed doors, 11 v 11. Or they straight away play with the U21s, that is also a very good option. I think before they start playing with us they have to go through that, yes."

Ekitike targeting New Year return

While the defensive duo are nearing a competitive return, Ekitike still has some way to go before he is ready to feature for the first team again. The striker has been recovering from an Achilles rupture suffered during a match at Anfield back in April, which has kept the club's number 22 out of action for several months.

The Liverpool boss reiterated that the original plan for Ekitike’s return remains firmly in place despite his recent work behind the scenes. "The plan has always been January and that hasn’t changed," Iraola confirmed. "If things go incredibly well, he can plan earlier, which would be much better for everyone. But right now we still focus on January and that is the plan."

Advertisement Advertisement

The striker's rehab slower than injured duo

Iraola confirmed that Ekitike is slightly behind Bradley and Leoni in his rehabilitation schedule, but the club remains optimistic about his progress. The coaching staff is currently working toward a specific window for his comeback, ensuring the player is not rushed back too quickly following such a devastating physical setback during the previous campaign.

Related Topics

There was even consideration given to the forward during the registration process for European competition earlier this term. “Hugo is behind [Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni], of course, and I think the target with Hugo has always been January. Even when we were naming the Champions League squad, I remember thinking if we could put him in or not,” the head coach added.

European ambitions and final recovery stages

The hope within the Anfield camp is that Ekitike could play a part in the final stages of the continental group phase if his recovery continues without any further hitches. The club's medical team is closely monitoring his daily output to ensure he hits the required benchmarks before he is cleared for high-intensity training with the main squad.

Advertisement

"Everyone was saying that we think he can play the last two group games and that continues to be the target," Iraola noted as he looked ahead to the second half of the season. "He is behind Giovanni and Conor but if nothing is going wrong then January is what [the return date] should be."