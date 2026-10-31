Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola brushes off Jamie Carragher title talk ahead of Arsenal showdown

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Andoni Iraola has dismissed Jamie Carragher's suggestion that Liverpool are the primary challengers for the Premier League title this season. The manager insisted it is far too early for such discussions as he prepares his squad for a crucial clash against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

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Iraola dismisses early title chatter

Iraola has firmly played down suggestions that his Liverpool side are the main challengers for the Premier League title. Former defender Carragher recently claimed the Merseyside club should be considered the primary threat to Arsenal at the top of the table this season.

Liverpool have responded superbly to a heavy 3-0 defeat against Manchester City earlier this month. They have secured five consecutive victories across all competitions to bounce back in style, including an impressive triumph over Brighton last weekend.

Writing in The Telegraph, Carragher suggested that a victory over Arsenal at Anfield would firmly establish their title credentials. He noted this is particularly relevant given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding City following their recent guilty verdict.

Liverpool boss focuses on Arsenal test

Despite the growing external hype and positive results, Iraola is refusing to get carried away by the recent run of good form. The manager insists his complete focus remains on the immediate challenge of facing Arsenal on Sunday.

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"I think it is too early to start looking at the standings," Iraola explained to the media during his pre-match press conference. "It is about preparing ourselves for a very difficult game. We know Arsenal and how good they are. They have very good players, working a lot in synchronicity and we have to be ready for that challenge."

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Halfway mark remains the true gauge

The Liverpool manager believes the league table will only provide an accurate reflection of their genuine prospects much later in the campaign. He stressed that his squad still has plenty of room for development and tactical growth.

"It is still October," Iraola continued. "We have to take one game at a time and I always say the reference is more or less when we've played against each other once, so halfway through the season. That’s when you can start to look at the standings.

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"Right now, we are in a position where we need to improve and keep getting better. For fans, it is good if they have expectations or they think we can win, normally that's a good thing, but if you ask me I think it is still very early in the season."

Injury boosts ahead of Anfield showdown

Liverpool will hope to use the notoriously vibrant Anfield atmosphere to their advantage when they host Arsenal this Sunday. The Reds could also receive a significant double fitness boost ahead of the weekend clash. Dominik Szoboszlai and Víctor Munoz are both continuing their respective recoveries from hamstring and knee injuries, with the club hoping they can return to action on Sunday.