'I'm really upset' - Andoni Iraola fumes over late penalty decision despite Liverpool win

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Liverpool secured a vital three points at Selhurst Park to keep pace with the Premier League's frontrunners, but the post-match mood was far from celebratory for head coach Andoni Iraola. Despite a clinical display that saw the Reds dismantle a struggling Crystal Palace side, the Spaniard was left fuming over a late officiating decision that he believes highlighted a lack of consistency in the division.

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Redemption at Selhurst Park

Liverpool punished Crystal Palace's wastefulness at Selhurst Park when Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock five minutes before the break, heading home from a clever free-kick routine. Florian Wirtz doubled the advantage 14 minutes into the second period following a Bradley Barcola setup, before Alexander Isak notched his seventh Premier League goal of the campaign to make it three. Eddie Nketiah later converted a stoppage-time spot-kick after a Milos Kerkez foul, but it proved to be nothing more than a late consolation for the home side.

Speaking after the final whistle, Iraola emphasized the weight of the result: 'It was an important win for us going into the international break after the week we've had. Also, we arrived very late Thursday night from Turkey so - I know they also played - it was important to finish with a win. First half we struggled a little bit defensively but after we closed the game quite well even if I'm a little bit upset with the last penalty.'

The timing of the opener was particularly satisfying for the coaching staff, who had been drilling set-piece routines in training. 'It was a key moment of the game,' Iraola explained to Sky Sports. 'We deserved before this season so score from these lateral free-kicks. Alexis [Mac Allister] at arriving for those at the first post and it was at the moment we were have chances, they were having chances, it was quite level. To go to the changing room 1-0 was massive.'

Attacking fluidity and Alisson's heroics

Iraola was quick to praise Wirtz's impactful performance after the Reds bounced back from back-to-back losses to Fenerbahce in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League. Reflecting on the German's display, the manager stated: 'Very pleased, I think he's done a very good job today. It's a lovely goal, the movement from Alex [Isak] to make the space behind for the finish, the assist from Bradley. I think it's a great situation and I'm happy for him.'

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While the attackers took the headlines, Alisson Becker's contributions were equally vital in ensuring the three points. The Brazilian shot-stopper was forced into six saves throughout the afternoon, including a world-class intervention while the scores were still level. His manager was full of admiration for his number one: 'Especially in the first half at 0-0, he had a brilliant intervention. It was massive because, in these types of games, whoever scores first is important. In that moment, he did very well.'

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Iraola slams 'upsetting' VAR inconsistency

The afternoon was soured in the dying moments when Kerkez was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box, allowing Nketiah to score a consolation penalty. The decision left Iraola incensed. 'I am very upset because the ones in our box they are calling penalties and in the other box they are now,' the Liverpool boss remarked. 'I know we are 3-0 and it's the 95th minute but I'm very upset. It's a head to head but even then it's Osario to Milos [Kerkez]. It's a clash of heads. You can say it's 3-0 but, for me, there is more because it is not the first time this season and you compare... I'm really upset.'

'The VAR took a lot of time,' Iraola added. 'When you call a penalty and they are two minutes. Two repetitions, three repetitions, they are finding a way not to be called by the VAR. A clean sheet is not cheap in the Premier League and we wanted to win 3-0. It is not just because of this penalty, it's because of a lot of things.'

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International break anxiety for the Reds

The victory highlights Liverpool's dominant form on the road, with the Reds having now earned 13 points away from home in the Premier League this season - more than any other side in the division and matching their joint-best points tally from their opening five away matches of a league campaign. 'You want to finish with a win. It puts us in a better position but we need to keep improving,' the manager admitted when discussing the momentum his team has built.

The fear of further casualties is clearly weighing on the Spaniard's mind as the team enters a crucial stretch of the season. 'Now we are all praying because the last international break we lost three players and now, it is the last thing we need,' Iraola confessed. 'I hope everything goes well and we don't lose anyone this time.'