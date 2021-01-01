Ancelotti: Gbamin in contention for Crystal Palace game

The Ivory Coast international has been declared fit to make his first competitive appearance since 2019 for the Toffees

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Jean-Philippe Gbamin will be available for selection when his side take on Crystal Palace in Monday’s Premier League game.

The midfielder teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit in the summer of 2019 from Bundesliga side Mainz 05 on a five-year deal.

The Ivory Coast international has only made two appearances since joining the club after suffering two-career threatening injuries.

Gbamin suffered a thigh injury in 2019 and underwent surgery which was expected to rule him out for eight weeks but just as he was about to bounce back from the setback, he damaged his Achilles tendon in training in November 2020.

The midfielder has since been struggling with the problems but Ancelotti has now affirmed the 25-year-old has fully recovered and ready for his first game since 2019.

"Gbamin is really good news. He trained this week and last week and did well and feels comfortable,” Ancelotti said in a pre-match press conference.

"He is in a good condition, the medical staff did a fantastic job on him. He is ready to play but of course, we have to consider he did not play for a year and a half.

"His last game was in 2019 but we can say he is back. I don't know if he is going to play on Monday but for sure he will be involved, he will be available."

Gbamin played consistently for Mainz 05 during his three-year stay, featuring in 86 league games and his impressive performances for the club made Everton pay £25 million to secure his signature.

The Ivory Coast star will hope to replicate the consistency with Everton when he returns from his injury woes.

Everton are currently four places below the top five in the Premier League, sitting eighth after gathering 46 points from 28 games.

The Toffees will hope the return of Gbamin will help them end their recent unimpressive run of results, having lost their last three games against Chelsea, Burnley and Manchester City.

On the international scene, Gbamin has 11 caps for Ivory Cost since switching his allegiance to the West African country in 2017.

The midfielder previously played for France U18, U19, U20 and U21 teams and will be expected to continue to make his contribution to the Elephants after his return to action.