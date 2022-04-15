Real Madrid have been lucky in the Champions League this season, says former Italy striker Antonio Cassano, who cannot remember a player who has developed under Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Real have beaten PSG and Chelsea in the knockout stages to set up a semi-final clash with Manchester City.

It means Ancelotti is now the only coach to have reached Champions League semi-finals in four different decades - but Cassano isn't convinced

What was said?

Real's two knockout ties have been action-packed so far, with 14 goals scored across the four matches.

They fought back from 2-0 on aggregate to progress against PSG courtesy of an 18-minute hat-trick from Karim Benzema.

It was even closer against holders Chelsea, with Benzema again the hero with an extra-time header that sealed a 5-4 aggregate victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That, however, is not enough to impress Cassano, who believes their fortune will run out eventually.

“Real Madrid played badly against Chelsea and PSG, he [Ancelotti] was really, really lucky. But luck will end sooner or later,” Cassano told Bobo TV on Twitch.

As well as progressing in the Champions League real look set for a 35th La Liga title, with the Spanish giants 12 points clear at the top of the table with seven games to play.

Cassano remains unimpressed however and has again takes aim at manager Ancelotti, who left Everton last summer for a second spell with the Spanish giants.

“Real Madrid don’t play well in La Liga, Barcelona had a bad start, but now it’s a different story,” he added.

“Ancelotti makes players feel well, but I can’t remember one who developed under him.”

