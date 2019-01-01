Anas' wingman in African football corruption exposé shot dead in Ghana

Ahmed Hussein Suale was reportedly assassinated by gunmen on Wednesday night

A member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye Private Investigations, the undercover team of journalists whose investigative documentary caused a major storm in African football last year, has been shot dead in Accra, Ghana.

Identified as Ahmed Hussein Suale, the journalist was reportedly gunned down by armed men in Madina on Wednesday night.

The news was announced by Anas via social media on Thursday morning, but the Ghanaian police are yet to make an official statement.

Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed. #JournalismIsNotACrime #SayNoToCorruption pic.twitter.com/Gk2Jdgo6Sn

— Anas Aremeyaw Anas (@anasglobal) January 17, 2019

"Ahmed was rushing home around 11 pm [Ghana time] after news that his daughter was sick and was shot through his car window, with two bullets hitting his chest and one hitting his neck," Sammy Darko, a member of Tiger Eye PI's legal team, told Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday morning.

"The Police are still investigating the crime scene and will come out with more details.

"I've known Anas for a while now and I've never seen him this devastated but in his devastation, he remains strong and has encouraged the team that they are doing the right thing."

The alleged murder comes in the wake of reports of threats on members of Anas' team following last year's investigative documentary on bribery and corruption in Ghana and African football at large. Titled 'Number 12', the piece was first premiered in Accra on June 6.

The exposé led to the collapse of the Ghana Football Association after several of its members, chiefly president Kwesi Nyantakyi, were fingered in the piece. After being forced to resign, Nyantakyi, also under police investigations, copped a preliminary Fifa ban from football, which has now been made indefinite by the world football's governing body. The premises of the GFA was declared a crime scene by local police, the Executive Committee of the FA was overhauled, all competitive local football matches and competitions have been suspended while 69 referees were banned, eight of whom have been sent out of the game for life.

"After 'Number 12', there were a lot of threats against the lives of members of Tiger Eye PI, including Anas. They weren't taken lightly and security measures were put in place," Darko added.

"The death threats against members of the team were reported to the police and adequate security measures were taken.

"Ahmed was a very good undercover journalist and very experienced and did his work with a lot of precision. He did extensive work on the Kwesi Nyantakyi exposé."

Beyond Ghana, a host of referees, spreading across 15 African countries, were fingered in the exposé and consequently banned by continental football's governing body Caf.

Coach of Nigeria's national home-based side Salisu Yusuf was also filmed taking cash from agents who sort to influence player selection at the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations in Ghana. He has consequently been fined and banned for a year from the game.

