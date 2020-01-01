Anam Imo: Nigeria striker on target as Rosengard crush Vasteras BK

The Nigeria international played a key role as Jonas Eidevall's ladies cruised past their opponents at Malmo IP

Anam Imo was in a superb form to help Rosengard secure a clinical 5-0 win against Vasteras BK in Saturday's Swedish Women's Cup game.

The Super Falcons striker had joined Rosengard on a two-year deal in 2019 and inspired the Swedish side to reclaim the Damallsvenskan title on her debut season, scoring five goals in 17 outings.

At IP, Sanne Troelsgaard gave Jonas Eidevall's ladies the lead after just three minutes in the contest before Johanna Kaneryd doubled the advantage for the hosts in the 20th minute.

The international found the back of the net in her first match of 2020 for Eidevall's team to increase the tally five minutes later before Jessica Samuelsson made it four a minute from half time.

After the restart, the teams failed to find the net until Anna Anvegard added the fifth eight minutes from full-time to seal the big win for Rosengard.

Imo, who played the full duration of the match, will hope to continue her impressive form against Halmia next Saturday as the big win puts the Damallsvenskan champions on top of Group A.