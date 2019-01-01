Ampomah eager to 'show what he brings' to new club Fortuna Dusseldorf

The 23-year-old speaks on his transfer from Belgian outfit Waasland-Beveren to the German topflight

international Nana Ampomah has shed light on his move to German side , explaining his ambitions and what he brings to the outfit.

The winger recently joined the Flingeraner in a three-year deal, signing from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.

"I want to do my best to bring the club to where they want to reach," the 23-year-old told his new club's official website.

"I will fight for the club and we really want to stay in the Bundesliga – that’s our goal.

"My dribbling and my pace [are what I bring]. I am here to work.

"Action speaks louder than words. That’s why I’m happy the summer break is over.

"I can show in the games what I bring."

Ampomah made 30 appearances for Waasland-Beveren last season, scoring eight times and providing seven assists.

Article continues below

He becomes the third Ghanaian currently with Dusseldorf.

Black Stars winger Bernard Tekpetey earlier joined the side in a two-year deal from 04 while 17-year-old Right to Dream Academy midfielder Kelvin Ofori is on trial with the German side.

The 23-year-old will hope for a good start to his Bundesliga adventure to help earn a recall to national duty after being snubbed for the recent in .

