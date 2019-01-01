Amoakoh wins, Grunsah falls as Ghana Executive Council elections are held

A total of 10 persons have been chosen to serve on the prestigious unit for the next four years on Thursday

and chief executive officers (CEOs) George Amoakoh and Frederick Acheampong are among the personalities elected to lead the new Executive Council of the Football Association (GFA).

The duo and three others complete a total of 10 victorious candidates of Tuesday's Executive Council elections which herald Friday's GFA presidential election.

Bechem United's Kingsley Osei Bonsu 'Lord Zico', Nana Oduro Sarfo of Berekum and board member Tony Aubynn join Amoakoh and Acheampong as the five Premier League clubs' representatives on the council. 's Frederick Moore and Albert Commey of were the two unlucky men.

In the elections for three Division One League clubs' representatives, Heart of Lions' Randy Abbey - a former GFA spokesman - Samuel Anim Addo - CEO of Young Apostles and business manager of former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan - and Mark Addo of Nzema Kotoko were selected, leaving behind six casualties including renowned controversial sports administrator Alhaji Karim Grunsah of King Faisal Babes.

Only one of two expected Regional Football Associations (RFAs)' representatives was selected. Aside from winner Linford Asamoah of the Eastern Region, there was a tie between Robert Duncan (Central Region) and Salisu Zida (Upper East) for the second slot after three rounds of voting. Per regulations, the two men will go head to head in another round of voting on Friday, just before the presidential election.

Last but not least, Fabulous Ladies' Habiba Attah Forson was elected as the sole representative of the Women's Elite Clubs on the council. She beat off competition from Rosalind Amoh, Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Edna Quagraine for the position.

Friday's presidential elections will complete over a year under the Fifa/Caf/Ghanaian government's normalisation of the nation's football association following a corruption and match-fixing scandal in June 2018.

The winner will become the last and final member of the GFA Executive Council.

Former GFA vice president George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe, legal practitioners Amanda Clinton and George Ankoma Mensah, Dreams FC executive chairman Kurt Okraku and Phar FC president Nana Yaw Amponsah are the six candidates in the running to lead the FA.