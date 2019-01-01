Amoako: Asante Kotoko ready to sell Orlando Pirates target Songne

The Porcupine Warriors are ready to offload the 27-year-old forward, who is known to be on the radar of the Soweto giants

chief executive officer George Amoako has stated target Yacouba Songne is no longer needed by the club.

This comes after Pirates' latest bid was reportedly rejected by the Ghanaian Premier League giants over the weekend.



Amoako has now revealed Kotoko are ready to sell Songne, who is said to be keen to leave the club.



"Let's forget about Songne Yacouba now. His services are no more needed at our club," Amoako told Kick Ghana.



''We are ready to sell him to any club at a good price. We now have better players to replace him for our next season's campaign.



"We need to move forward as a club and not to depend on a single player. Some of our players will be leaving and Yacouba is part of them," he concluded.

In May 2019, Kotoko reportedly rejected a $300 000 (R4 million) offer from Pirates to sign Songne.

It was said that the two-time Caf winners want $600 000 (R8 million) for the Burkina Faso international.

Article continues below

Songne helped the Porcupine Warriors to reach the group stages of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

Pirates have been busy beefing up their squad ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.

They have signed Austin Muwowo, Joris Delle, Bongani Sam, Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Gabadinho Mhango, Kabelo Dlamini as well as Tebogo Tlolane.