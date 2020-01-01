Amoah sees red as Vitoria Guimaraes hold Doumbia’s Sporting Lisbon

The Ghanaian midfielder was given the marching orders after a second caution as the Conquerors prevented the visitors from sealing maximum points

Vitoria Guimaraes played a 2-2 draw with Lisbon in Thursday’s Primeira Liga clash, with Joseph Amoah getting sent off.

The Portuguese topflight returned on Wednesday after over two months in a hiatus owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Heading into the encounter, Guimaraes had recorded straight wins in their last three outings and were gunning for the scalp of the 18-time Portuguese league champions.

More teams

However, they conceded first in an empty D. Afonso Henriques Stadium as Sporting Lisbon took an eighth-minute lead through their Slovenia import Andraz Sporar.

In the 23rd minute, Amoah got into referee Carlos Xistra’s books for a needless tackle, albeit he assisted Joao Teixeira for his side’s equalizer nine minutes later.

Nine minutes into the second half, the Green and Whites regained their lead through Andraz Sporar – with one-cap Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral responsible for the assist.

youth international and ex- Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards pulled Guimaraes’ chestnut from the fire with a 68th-minute equaliser.

While the hosts were chasing maximum points, the Ghanaian was shown the way out for a second caution with 13 minutes to full time.

🎙 77' Segundo cartão amarelo para Joseph Amoah e é expulso 🟥. O Vitória SC joga agora com menos uma unidade.#VSCSCP | 2-2 | #LigaNOS #DiaDeSporting — Sporting Clube de (@Sporting_CP) June 4, 2020

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Conquerors held firm to ensure that the game on a no-winner no vanquished note.

⏹ FINAL DO JOGO | O #SportingCP empata 2-2 frente ao Vitória SC, na 25.ª jornada da #LigaNOS.



Vê as estatísticas do jogo em: https://t.co/qBhuJzGN4E#VSCSCP #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/isfHCUd4Bt — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) June 4, 2020

For Amoah who moved to Portugal from ’s Fetteh in 2014, Thursday’s fixture was his first of the seeing owing to a long injury lay-off, while his dismissal was his fourth ever in his professional career.

His compatriot Alhassan Wakaso and international Mikel Agu were not listed for the clash by manager Vieira as well as Mali’s Falaye Sacko.

Agu boasts of one goal in 10 league appearances so far, while 25-year old defender Sacko has played 15 times so far this term. For Wakaso, he is yet to be capped this season.

Cape Verde winger Cabral has been a regular face in Sporting setup since breaking into the first team during the 2017-18 season. He has played nine times for Ruben Amorim’s team this season with his only goal coming against Rio Ave in February.

Article continues below

Cote d’Ivoire’s Idrissa Doumbia replaced Matheus Nunes in the 66th minute for his 18th league outing this term.

Following this draw, Sporting Lisbon stay fourth in the Primeira Liga with 43 points from 25 matches, while Vitoria Guimaraes are sixth with 38 points.

Sporting host Pacos de Ferreira in their next outing on June 12, while Amoah’s team visits strugglers Belenenses a day earlier.