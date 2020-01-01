Amiens striker Guirassy hoping for Rennes transfer

The Franco-Guinean is reportedly on the radar of the Red and Blacks who are keen to add a forward to their ranks

striker Serhou Guirassy is hoping he can seal a move to club after finding the back of the net in Saturday’s 1-0 Ligue 2 win over Nancy.

The 24-year-old who is of Guinean descent has attracted the interest of the Red and Blacks who are ready to bolster their squad as they prepare to play in the for the first time in their history.

Certainly, such will be a tempting offer for Guirassy which he wants to become a reality, but until that happens he will continue to identify with Amiens who were relegated from Ligue 1 last term after finishing 19th, four points shy of safety.

“I hope I will be at Rennes. For the moment, I am with Amiens and I will give my all as long as I am here,” Guirassy said after Amiens’ victory on Saturday.

He began his career with Stade Laval in 2011 at youth level before graduating to the senior team in 2013. After two years, Guirassy moved to but spent just a season in between a loan spell at Auxerre. FC Cologne was his next destination in 2016 until he joined Amiens first on loan in January 2019 before it was made permanent in the summer.

Guirassy has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 37 outings with the Unicorns.

When previously quizzed about whether Rennes would sign Guirassy, the club’s president Nicolas Holveck did not give an affirmative answer, but simply mentioned the positions the Brittany outfit intends to fill.

"Guirassy and Tomori? In any case, these are positions that must be filled. These are positions that we are looking to fill with Florian Maurice. We are looking to compose a well-balanced team,” Holveck said.

“If Rennes is there, it is because there is a well-built and balanced team, with strong points everywhere, and we are going looking to improve that, and that will not be done with a big name for sure, but rather with very good players."

Rennes kicked off their Ligue 1 season with a 1-1 draw away to Lille on Saturday.