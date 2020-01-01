Ambani delivers free advice to Gor Mahia & KPL clubs after Owusu's detention

The former Harambee Stars player reveals what clubs should do to avoid foreign players being locked in hotels over unpaid bills

Former AFC striker Boniface Ambani has delivered a message to Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs on how to handle foreign players in the aftermath of ’s Jackson Owusu being detained in a Nairobi Hotel over unpaid bills.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who signed for the Kenyan champions in the mid-transfer window, exclusively told Goal on Friday he was stranded after the hotel he is staying at refused to offer him further services because he cannot settle his bill.

“It is tough here, the management has refused to offer me services insisting we have to settle their outstanding bills," Owusu told Goal.

“On many occasions, I have to take a meal a day and that is after almost begging for it since the manager insists they cannot afford to pile more debt.”

Ambani, who also featured for teams in and , has now explained what clubs in should do to avoid such scenarios repeating themselves in the future.

“Kenyan clubs come to your senses,” Ambani wrote on his " target="_blank">Facebook page. “It's viable, buy a three/four-bedroom house, furnish it. Any foreign player gets housed there and it will help to avoid hotel expenses.

“In the long run it's cheaper. You cut off rent expenses completely. Before they check out after the expiry of their contracts, they should make sure the house is as good as they found it. Same measures to the coach.

“All along, that's what we have been going through in our professional careers outside this nation. You'll never have accommodation issues with foreigners. Sad to hear foreign players suffering around because they've been locked in hotels or thrown out of their residential houses.

“Sad to suffer in a foreign country. during my vast playing career, I accommodated several players. I know the feeling. But it's something that can be fixed. And the house automatically becomes an asset of the club.”

The former player has gone the extra mile of requesting help from his family back in .

“My family is not well off, and the irony is instead of them depending on me, I now depend on them,” Owusu explained to Goal on Friday.

“I have called them severally for help and they have shared the little they have with me. I also thank some fans who came over [on Wednesday] and brought me some food, I am thankful.”

The 31-year-old also revealed he talked to Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier on his condition and was told to wait.