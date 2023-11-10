New era for the Premier League? Amazon looking to end Sky Sports and TNT Sports dominance with potential TV rights bid

Amazon is exploring a bid for Premier League broadcast rights, which may challenge Sky Sports and TNT Sport's monopoly on top-tier coverage.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, amid anticipation that Amazon Prime Video will abandon its current limited bundle of Premier League matches, there is some interest in at least one of the five packs for the next four-year cycle. An extension beyond the existing three-year period is apparently intriguing to Amazon and DAZN because it provides greater long-term stability in production investment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: TNT is more likely to be concerned about new competitors fighting for Premier League rights than Sky, as the latter possesses the most valuable top-tier rights, such as Super Sunday and Monday Night Football. Amazon and DAZN are reportedly poised to submit a proposal for the least expensive of the five new packages, which covers between 42 and 65 fixtures, according to The Telegraph.

WHAT NEXT? The Premier League will not allow any one broadcaster to hold more than four of the five packages since it currently has a no-single-buyer clause.