'Amazing and free?!' - PSG president salivates over Marcus Rashford transfer possibility

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi suggested his side could attempt to sign Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season and Al-Khelaifi says there will be a big rush to sign him from some top teams, suggesting that his club could be in the race.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He’s another player who’s amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him," he said. "Definitely, we're not hiding it. We spoke before... the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe [in the summer] summer, why not? If he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we're not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup and then after, in January, if we're interested we'll talk to him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has been a bright spark for England at the World Cup, having scored three goals despite starting just one of the four matches in which he has featured. He has been important for Manchester United, too, scoring four goals and assisting two in his 14 Premier League appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The winger will hope to be involved when England take on France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday.