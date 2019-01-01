Daniel Amartey's Afcon participation in doubt as Leicester give injury update

The injured defender is in a race against time to be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations

A huge cloud of uncertainty hangs over Daniel Amartey's availability for at the (Afcon) in in June and July.

Following a terrible ankle injury sustained while playing for club side in October last year, the centre-back was given a four-month layoff period, which meant he would be back to the pitch in February, four clear months prior to the start of Afcon.

It has been two months after the anticipated deadline and the 24-year-old is yet to resume training, and the latest update from club manager Brendan Rodgers has only cast more doubt over the timely recovery of the two-time Afcon star.

“We're unsure if he'll [Amartey] return before the end of the season," Rodgers told the press on Thursday ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with .

"He is working hard, but we don’t have a timeline on that yet."

Ghana hope to have Amartey back in time for the continental showpiece as concerns have been raised about the strength of their current central defensive set-up.

Should he make a timely recovery, the Leicester man would be an experienced addition to the squad, having played at the continental tournament in 2015 and 2017.

The Black Stars are eyeing a fifth title, which would end their 37-year trophy drought.

