Amartey concedes penalty, Iheanacho and Ndidi benched as Leicester City fall against Newcastle United

Daniel Amartey conceded a penalty as Leicester City, who benched Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, fell 3-0 against Newcastle United on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED: The bulky Ghana centre-back started the match nervously and in the third minute, he gave away a seemingly needless penalty.

Joelinton had the ball in the 18-yard area and the Black Star charged in and clumsily brought him down. Despite not getting booked for the foul, Newcastle were handed a penalty and Chris Wood duly beat Danny Ward in the Foxes' goal.

In the seventh minute - just three after going behind, the hosts were 2-0 down thanks to Miguel Almiron's wonderful finish.

Joelinton completed his brace in the 32nd minute, heading in a corner to ensure his team bagged maximum points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zambia international Patson Daka led the line for Leicester but had no meaningful impact in the first half, prompting Brendan Rodgers to replace him with Jamie Vardy after the break.

Kelechi Iheanacho - who started from the bench - came in for the hosts in the 71st minute as pressure to get a goal increased. He managed to hit the target once with another attempt going wide.

Newcastle looked comfortable and continued dominating the proceedings, despite Ndidi's introduction with 18 minutes to go.

The Magpies ultimately kept a clean sheet to sustain their push for a top-four finish.

ALL EYES ON: Daka managed just one shot, off target, in the entire first half, and with Vardy ageing, the Chipolopolo star surely has to double his efforts if he has to be considered as the ex-England international's successor beyond this season.

WHAT NEXT: Iheanacho, Daka, Ndidi and Amartey will hope to be included when Leicester play Liverpool on Friday.