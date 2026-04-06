Almere City suffered a major setback in the 86th minute in their bid for the league title

Almere City have not fared well in their bid for the fourth-period title. Jeroen Rijsdijk’s side lost 1-2 at home to FC Den Bosch.

Although Almere got off to a flying start and immediately created a great chance through Emmanuel Poku, it was the visitors who took the lead after twelve minutes.





Ilias Boumassaoudi finished brilliantly after excellent build-up play from Kevin Monzialo: 0-1.

Before half-time, Almere had a massive chance to equalise. Olivier de Nijs had a clear run on goal, but to everyone’s surprise, he hit the crossbar.

Shortly after the break, the home side finally levelled the score. Den Bosch defender Sheddy Barglan slipped very unluckily, allowing Milan de Haan to finish: 1-1.

After a strong spell by Almere, during which Pepijn van de Merbel was called upon to make several saves, Den Bosch took the lead against the run of play with five minutes remaining.

Jeffry Fortes picked up the ball from a scramble at his feet following a corner and slotted it home, allowing Den Bosch to take the points back to Brabant.

As a result of the defeat, Almere are no longer guaranteed first place in the fourth period. ADO Den Haag can be crowned champions on Monday evening and overtake Almere in the table. RKC Waalwijk, Vitesse, Den Bosch and Willem II can all draw level with the team from Flevoland.



