Allies to return with purpose in the Ghana Premier League - Lokko

Head coach of the Accra-based side Tonny Lokko looks forward to their second game after an opening day thrashing in Dormaa

Allies coach Tonny Lokko wants a prompt response from his side following their Premier League opening day humiliation at the hands of .

The Eleven-Is-To-One failed to hold their own away in Dormaa where they were handed a 4-0 defeat.

The result has left Allies bottom of the league table ahead of the matchday two clash with Bechem United at home.

“We’ll go back home and do our corrections and also win our home match and make sure we are motivated by that win,” Lokko said, as reported by his club's official website .

“The goals we conceded [against Aduana] were not goals we should have conceded, so in a way we can, we will go back and come back more purposefully.

“This is not the scoreline we expected.

"We came here very determined to take good results back home, it happened so we will take it in good fate.”

Allies are hoping to win the league title for the first time in their history.

