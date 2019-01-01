Alli: England can be the best in the world

The midfielder thinks the Three Lions can be the top-ranked team in international football

Dele Alli insists that want to be the best team in the world and believes that he and his team-mates can make that a reality.

Following a surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in , the Three Lions won a Nations League group containing and beaten finalists to advance to the maiden finals of the tournament this summer.

They will face the in the semi-finals and would play either or in the final, should they overcome the Oranje.

“We want to be the No.1 team in the world and to do that you have to be at it in every game and when you come away you have to prove yourself every time," Alli told the Mirror .

“We definitely believe we can be the best in the world. Obviously, everyone will have their opinions but the work we’ve been putting in is to achieve that.

“We know there’s a long way to go, a lot of work to be done but we feel we are definitely heading in the right direction.

“The Nations League tournament has had some unbelievable teams in it. Look at our group (Spain and Croatia) and see how tough it was. It’s exciting for us to try to win another trophy.

“We’re looking forward to it, prepare properly, focus on the games first and then obviously when the time comes, prepare as well as we can for the Nations League.

“But we’ve proved so far since Gareth [Southgate] came in that we can beat the top sides and everyone can see the direction we’re heading in which is exciting.

"We had a great World Cup but it was important to show with the results after that it was not just a one-off. We are a good team, I think we’ve shown that and we have beaten some good teams.

“We need to keep challenging ourselves. We can’t stop now and I think the gaffer definitely won’t let that happen.”

England take on Montenegro away from home on Monday after thumping the 5-0 at Wembley on Friday courtesy of a Raheem Sterling hat-trick, a Harry Kane penalty and an own goal forced by substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi.