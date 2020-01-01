'We're hungry and ready to dig in' - Alli admits Spurs have not been good enough in Premier League

The England midfielder says Spurs have been able to regain form and fitness before the Premier League restart

midfielder Dele Alli concedes his side were not playing well enough earlier this season but says the unexpected break caused by the coronavirus pandemic has given the team a chance to “dig in” and end the campaign on a high.

Spurs’ last match before the COVID-19 shutdown was a disappointing 3-0 last-16 second leg loss at RB Leipzig in the in March, completing 4-0 aggregate defeat by the German side.

The previous week the north London club were beaten at home by Norwich on penalties in the FA Cup fifth round, meaning they are guaranteed to end the 2019-20 without a trophy.

In the Premier League, Tottenham face a real fight to qualify for the Champions League next season. They are currently eighth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed with 11 games remaining.

To add to their troubles, captain Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injury in January while Son Hueng-Min broke his arm the following month, with both expected to be sidelined for the majority of the campaign at the time of their injuries.

However, the three-month Premier League shutdown has given Kane, Son and the rest of the squad time to rest and recuperate.

Manager Jose Mourinho revealed last month the duo had now recovered from their injuries, while Alli, Moussa Sissoko, Erik Lamela and January signing Steven Bergwijn were also fit again after minor knocks. It leaves the former Chelsea and Manchester boss with a near fully-fit squad to choose from for their first game back against Manchester United on June 19.

forward Alli believes Tottenham have used the break to their advantage and is hopeful the team can right some of the wrongs of earlier this year.

“We are excited as it was an unexpected break having the season cut midway through,” Alli said on a live stream after competing in a charity FIFA20 match organised by Gamers Without Borders.

“From a Tottenham point of view we were not doing well enough before the break and we know that but we've all come back to training hungry and we want to improve.

“Everyone is excited so we just need to dig in.”