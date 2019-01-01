Allardyce confirms he turned down Newcastle approach

The Magpies are looking for a replacement for Rafa Benitez but Allardyce was not keen on a return to the North East

Sam Allardyce claims he rejected the chance to speak to about returning to the club as Rafael Benitez's replacement.

Newcastle are searching for a new manager after Benitez left for following the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

Steve Bruce has reportedly emerged as the favourite, but another former Sunderland boss in Allardyce claims to have been contacted about the role, much to his own surprise.

The former Wanderers, West Ham and manager spent eight unhappy months in charge of Newcastle before a parting of ways in January 2008.

"I was certainly extremely surprised," Allardyce told talkSPORT about the approach.

"It never really got to the sort of talks people are suggesting. I had to chat to my agent and, as much as I respect Newcastle, Newcastle fans and Mike [Ashley, Newcastle owner], it wasn't for me. I politely said no and moved on.

"It's that thing [in your mind]... don't go back.

"Maybe if it was the first time around I'd have jumped at it, but not now. I appreciate the offer. I was very flattered that I was being considered.

"I had a think about it, but it wasn't something I thought about too long. It was better that I made a quick decision for everybody because they're in pre-season now.

"I never got to talk to Mike, it was just my agent contacted me and I had a quick think about it and a look at the situation. [It was] not for me."

Allardyce, 64, has not held a full-time coaching role since leaving in May 2018.

And the former defender was unhappy with the amount of time he was given at Goodison Park.

Article continues below

He said in February this year: "Everybody walks around talking about, 'Sam Allardyce's style is not good enough, he doesn’t play the right way' and so on and so forth and it is a massive problem for me. People believe it. You believe the false lies, the false implications. Football does that – it believes that lie sometimes.

"It is built up by fellow managers, journos who follow on with it and you are never going to get rid of it. The type of football I played at , the fans said it wasn't good enough and I would say the same – I knew it wasn't good enough for Everton – but I knew I had to get them in the position where they were safe.

"Then let me build the team, let me spend the next 80million, 100million on the players that will make Everton much, much more fluid, much more creative and go forward and score more goals and hopefully finish better than eighth."