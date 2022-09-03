Allan Nyom on target as Omeruo's Leganes defeat Eibar in Segunda

The Indomitable Lion scored the opener to help his side secure their first victory of the season at Butarque Municipal Stadium

Cameroon international Allan Nyom was among the goals as Leganes ended their losing run by defeating Eibar 2-1 in a Spanish Segunda Division fixture on Friday.

The 34-year-old Indomitable Lion put Leganes ahead in the 44th minute before Jose Arnaiz doubled their lead in the stoppages.

However, in added minutes, Peru Nolaskoain pulled a goal back for the visitors at Butarque Municipal Stadium.

Nyom, who has been a Cameroonian international since 2011 and represented the nation at the 2014 World Cup, headed home the opener after rising the highest to power past Yoel Rodriguez.

This was minutes after Eibar had been reduced to 10 men after Rober Correa was shown a straight red card for a clumsy tackle. At the start of the second period, Nyom was withdrawn for Sergio Gonzalez.

Arnaiz then doubled their lead at the stroke of full-time before Nolaskoain reduced the deficit in extra-time. Nigeria international Kenneth Omeruo started in the defence alongside Nyom and featured for the entire 90 minutes.

Omeruo returned to Leganes on August 13, 2019, this time on a permanent deal, ending his seven year spell at Chelsea. At the start of the current campaign, the 28-year-old Super Eagle was named the captain of the side.

He has so far featured in all the four matches while last season he had managed 17 appearances and scored one goal.

Leganes will next face Las Palmas at Gran Canaria next Friday.