All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aston Villa in for Nigeria prospect Madueke
Aston Villa target PSV's Madueke
Aston Villa have identified PSV winger Noni Madueke as a transfer target - according to Fichajes.
The Eredivisie club will let the Nigeria prospect leave if they receive an offer of €30 million (£25m/$33m) or more this summer.
Madueke has also been linked with a return to Tottenham, where he played at youth level, but Villa are hoping to win the race for his services.
Editors' Picks
- Advantage Man City, but could Guardiola rue missed chances in Liverpool thriller?
- Liverpool's Mane joins Rooney in hallowed Premier League ranks with Manchester City goal
- Man Utd's gutless defeat at Everton underlines the size of Ten Hag's task
- One goal in seven games: Why Salah's slump is concerning for Klopp, Liverpool and Man City
Marseille enter race for En-Nesyri
Marseille are considering a bid for Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they look to strengthen their squad for a possible Champions League campaign next season, according to Fichajes.
The Sevilla striker has already been linked to multiple clubs across Europe, after an impressive 2020/21 campaign, where he netted 18 La Liga goals.
Arsenal interested in Aston Villa defender Konsa
Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Football Insider.
The 24-year-old has emerged on Mikel Arteta's radar as he seeks to bolster his options at the back for the 2022-23 season.
Konsa's agent is inviting all offers in the summer window and Arsenal appear to be at the front of the queue.
Atletico to make Kamara an offer
Boubacar Kamara is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and Atletico Madrid are poised to make him a tempting offer, according to MundoDeportivo.
Atletico Madrid believe that an annual salary offer of €4.5m, would be enough to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano.
The French midfielder has reportedly turned down contract renewal offers from his current club, Marseille.
Salah offers cryptic contract update
Mohamed Salah says he has yet to reach an agreement with Liverpool over a contract extension.
The attacker claims that "there are many things people don't know" about the situation as speculation builds around his future at the club.
Rangers won't extend Diallo's loan from Man Utd
Rangers won't be extending Amad Diallo's loan from Manchester United this summer - according to Football Insider.
The 19-year-old scored on his debut for the Scottish champions after arriving at Ibroz on loan in January.
However, Diallo has only played five times since, without adding to his goals tally, and Rangers are happy to send him back to United at the end of the season.