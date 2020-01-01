All Premier League matches back behind closed doors after Liverpool placed in Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions

Both top-flight clubs in the city will no longer be able to welcome fans to their grounds for the time being

Fans will not be allowed at any Premier League matches for the time being after was placed in Tier 3 of the national coronavirus restrictions.

Liverpool and were the last two clubs in the league that allowed a limited number of fans to attend games, but that will no longer be the case amid a rise in cases across the country.

Already there have been two fixtures postponed in the Premier League this week: Monday's match between and , and Wednesday's game between Tottenham and Fulham.

Outbreaks of Covid-19 among players and staff at Man City and were the culprits behind the two postponements, with the matches set to be rescheduled.

According to a statement from Liverpool: "This will impact both the men’s and women’s teams, starting with LFC Women’s match at Prenton Park against London Bees on January 10, and the first team’s fixture at Anfield against on January 17.

"Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the priority has been the health and safety of players, coaches, club staff and the local community. Strict protocols have been in place to ensure that both Anfield and Prenton Park stadiums are as safe as possible for everybody present."

Everton released a statement of their own, saying: "Supporters will no longer be able to attend the Premier League fixture with at Goodison Park on New Year's Day.

"Club officials will remain in close contact with the Premier League and the relevant authorities with regards to any future changes in tier status for the Liverpool City Region and the possibility of supporters returning safely to Goodison Park."

There have been suggestions that the recent spike of cases across could lead to the Premier League pausing all matches for a brief period. The league, however, refuted that possibility in their statement announcing the postponement of 's match against Fulham.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its Covid-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled," the statement read.