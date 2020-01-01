All hat-tricks scored in I-League
In 2007, the National Football League (NFL) was rechristened to I-League. A whopping 71 hat-tricks have been scored in 13 editions with Odafa Okolie leading the pack. The Nigerian has 13 hat-tricks to his name whereas, Pedro Manzi has the record of scoring most hat-tricks in a season for Chennai City.
Goal takes a look at all those instances.
2007-08
On six occassions a player scored three goals or more in this season. Felix Chimaokwu's hat-trick for Salgaocar came in a losing cause as the greens went down 5-4 to Mohun Bagan.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|
Eduardo da Silva Escobar (JCT)
|
1-3
|Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers )
|East Bengal
|3-2
|Felix Chimaokwu (Salgaocar)
|Mohun Bagan
|4-5
|Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers)
|Salgaocar
|1-5
|Ranty Martins (Dempo)
|Sporting Goa
|4-1
|Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers)
|Mahindra United
|4-2
2008-09
In this campaign, Okolie scored two hattricks and in the home match against Vasco, he netted six goals.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers)
|Vasco
|1-4
|Mboyo Iyomi (Dempo)
|Churchill Brothers
|3-3
|Odafa Okolie6 (Churchill Brothers)
|Vasco
|9-1
2009-10
Out of four hat-tricks this season, Muritala Ali tallied two. While Baljit Sahni became the first Indian to score three goals in a match in I-League.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Baljit Sahni (JCT)
|Shillong Lajong
|5-1
|Muritala Ali (Mahindra United)
|Salgaocar
|4-1
|Muritala Ali (Mahindra United)
|Air India
|4-0
|Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers)
|Chirag United
|2-4
2010-11
10 hat-tricks were scored in this season. In the match between Mohun Bagan and Pailan Arrows, one player from each team scored a hat-trick and the match ended 5-4 in Bagan's favour. Whereas Ranti Martins and Beto both scored thrice against Air India to thump them 14-0.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Odafa Okolie4 (Churchill Brothers)
|Mumbai FC
|1-5
|Odafa Okolie5 (Churchill Brothers)
|Pailan Arrows
|6-0
|Mandjou Keita (Pune FC)
|JCT
|4-0
|Anil Kumar (Viva Kerala)
|Air India
|7-1
|Jeje Lalpekhlua (Pailan Arrows)
|Air India
|5-2
|Tolgay Ozbey (East Bengal)
|Air India
|3-0
|Jeje Lalpekhlua4 (Pailan Arrows)
|Mohun Bagan
|4-5
|Muritala Ali (Mohun Bagan)
|Pailan Arrows
|4-5
|Ranti Martins6 (Dempo)
|Air India
|14-0
|Beto4 (Dempo)
|Air India
|14-0
2011-12
A dozen hat-tricks were scored in this campaign. The most in a single season to date. Odafa Okolie, Tolgay Ozbey and David Opara scored two hat-tricks each. Opara's hat-trick against Sporting Goa was special because it is to date the only hat-trick scored by a player after coming on as a substitute.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Odafa Okolie (Mohun Bagan)
|Pailan Arrows
|1-3
|James Moga (Sporting Goa)
|Salgaocar
|4-2
|Joshimar (Prayag United)
|Pune
|5-1
|Tolgay Ozbey4 (East Bengal)
|HAL
|1-8
|Henri Antchouet (Churchill Brothers)
|Shillong Lajong
|6-0
|David Opara (Churchill Brothers)
|Sporting Goa
|5-0
|Odafa Okolie (Mohun Bagan)
|Churchill Brothers
|2-3
|David Opara (Churchill Brothers)
|Chirag United Kerala
|4-0
|Rohit Chand (HAL)
|Pune FC
|4-6
|Gbeneme Friday4(Mumbai FC)
|HAL
|5-1
|David Sunday (Chirag United Kerala)
|East Bengal
|3-4
|Chinadorai Sabeeth (Pailan Arrows)
|Chirag United Kerala
|0-3
2012-13
Goals continued to flourish in this season as well. Once again 10 hat-tricks were scored with Ranti Martins and Odafa Okolie scoring two each.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Ranti Martins (Prayag United)
|Air India
|5-1
|Akram Moghrabi (Churchill Brothers)
|ONGC
|5-0
|Odafa Okolie (Mohun Bagan)
|Sporting Goa
|3-1
|Ranti Martins5 (Prayag United)
|United Sikkim
|10-1
|Bineesh Balan (Churchill Brothers)
|Sporting Goa
|8-4
|Chidi Edeh (East Bengal)
|Salgaocar
|1-4
|Koko Sakibo (Dempo)
|United Sikkim
|7-0
|CK Vineeth (Prayag United)
|Air India
|1-4
|Odafa Okolie (Mohun Bagan)
|Sporting Goa
|1-5
|Josimar (Salgaocar)
|United Sikkim
|9-0
2013-14
With the best strikers in the twilight of their careers, only four hat-tricks were scored in this edition. Neither Odafa nor Martins scored a hat-trick in this season.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Ogba Kalu Nnanna (Sporting Goa)
|Shillong Lajong
|5-1
|Tolgay Özbey4(Dempo)
|Churchill Brothers
|1-4
|Yusif Yakubu (Mumbai FC)
|Churchill Brothers
|4-2
|Cornell Glen (Shillong Lajong)
|Mohammedan Sporting
|4-5
2014-15
Out of the six hat-tricks scored in this season, two were struck by Indians. Thongkhosiem Haokip and Seityasen Singh scored for Pune FC and Royal Wahingdoh respectively.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Thongkhosiem Haokip (Pune FC)
|Shillong Lajong
|5-2
|Ranti Martins5 (East Bengal)
|Dempo
|1-5
|Seityasen Singh (Royal Wahingdoh)
|Salgaocar
|4-2
|Cornell Glen (Shillong Lajong)
|Bharat FC
|3-1
|Cornell Glen (Shillong Lajong)
|East Bengal
|5-1
|Odafa Okolie (Sporting Goa)
|Pune FC
|4-0
2016
Three hat-tricks were scored this season with Martins scoring two of them.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Ranti Martins (East Bengal)
|Shillong Lajong
|4-0
|Darryl Duffy (Salgaocar)
|DSK Shivajians
|2-3
|Ranti Martins (East Bengal)
|Aizawl
|2-3
2017
Once again, only three hat-tricks were scored in the season with CK Vineeth notching his against Mumbai FC.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|C.K. Vineeth (Bengaluru FC)
|Mumbai FC
|3-0
|Wedson Anselme (East Bengal)
|Minerva Punjab
|0-5
|Bektur Talgat Uulu4 (Churchill Brothers)
|Chennai City
|6-1
2018
Dudu Omagbemi scored the solitary hat-trick in this season.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Dudu Omagbemi (East Bengal)
|Chennai City
|7-0
2018-19
A certain Pedro Manzi arrived in Chennai City and he scored four of the six hat-tricks this season. Chennai City went on to lift their maiden championship.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Pedro Manzi (Chennai City)
|Indian Arrows
|4-1
|Willis Plaza (Churchill Brothers)
|Shillong Lajong
|4-2
|Pedro Manzi (Chennai City)
|Shillong Lajong
|6-1
|Pedro Manzi (Chennai City)
|Gokulam Kerala
|3-2
|Pedro Manzi (Chennai City)
|NEROCA
|3-3
|Laldanmawia Ralte (East Bengal)
|Shillong Lajong
|5-0
2019-20
In the last edition of I-League, three hat-tricks were scored.
|Player Name
|Against
|Match Result
|Aser Dipanda (Punjab FC)
|NEROCA
|3-2
|Pritam Singh (NEROCA)
|TRAU
|5-0
|Fran Gonzalez (Mohun Bagan)
|NEROCA
|6-2