All hail the Porcupine Warriors: How Ghana reacted to Kotoko's Confederation Cup display on Sunday

Many took to social media to share their thoughts on the Fabulous Boys' triumph over their Zambian opposition in Kumasi on Sunday

There was nothing but excitement from Ghanaians on social media as Asante Kotoko scored three first-half goals to beat Nkana FC of Zambia 3-0 on matchday four of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday.

Safiu Abdul Fatawu, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Martin Antwi netted to hand the Porcupine Warriors their second win of the 'money zone' at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The result puts Charles 'CK' Akonnor's outfit to second in Group C behind Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman, who beat Zesco United - also of Zambia - 3-1 in the other group game to total seven points. Kotoko, on six points, are only ahead of tie-mates Nkana, who sit third due to an inferior goal difference. Bottom-placed Zesco, on the other hand, have four marks to their name.

While some fans showed bewilderment at Kotoko's three sublime goals on the day, others focused on what the result means to the club's chances of making the quarter-finals, while another section, unsurprisingly, decided to have a go at country rivals of Oak, who did not qualify for Africa this season.

Below is a collation of some reactions:



The Goals Kotoko dey score Messi sef Go Try ein whole Life he no Go fit

The goals dey over Me

Herr Mallam goals oo — Kay 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 (@Kaypoisson1) March 3, 2019

Elsewhere...



Al Hilal 3-1 Zesco



Kotoko host Hilal next Sunday and then finish off the group stage with a trip to Zesco, who by the look of things, would need to win their next 2 matches to qualify.



Very tight in this group? #CAFCC — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo) March 3, 2019

Kotoko leading by 3 goals. This is what your favourite club is doing. https://t.co/33Ctwqmvfi — ɔboɔba kwesi (@kwesi_win) March 3, 2019

Kotoko now with 13 goals in the #CAFCC so far. Their Second highest tally in the competition's history



Highest goal per campaign was the 2008 when they raked in a whopping 21. Was when Bekoe also won the competition's top scorer with 10goals



They had 10 in the 2004 edition — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 3, 2019

The Way Kotoko fans at the Yellow stands dey blow dema horns de3 ebi like the angels who go blow horns for Judgement day are here oooo — SM COMMANDER (@kimlykesseh) March 3, 2019

When Hearts of Oak was a football team, I was a staunch Phobian. But when Kotoko plays against a foreign team, I'm Fabu... — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) March 3, 2019

One of my little children just got to understand what a goal is in football. So anytime he sees a goal scored, it becomes great to him & shouts eeeeeeeeerrhhh



Eeeeerh, eeeeerh is how he screams



He just saw Fatawu goal for Kotoko. I guess you know how he shouted?



Eeeeerh lol — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) March 3, 2019

Imagine thinking kotoko isn’t the biggest team in when your team replaces a broken windscreen of their team bus with a white polythene bag. — Magnus (@py_appiah) March 3, 2019