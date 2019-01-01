Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

All hail the Porcupine Warriors: How Ghana reacted to Kotoko's Confederation Cup display on Sunday

Goal Ghana
Many took to social media to share their thoughts on the Fabulous Boys' triumph over their Zambian opposition in Kumasi on Sunday

There was nothing but excitement from Ghanaians on social media as Asante Kotoko scored three first-half goals to beat Nkana FC of Zambia 3-0 on matchday four of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday.

Safiu Abdul Fatawu, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Martin Antwi netted to hand the Porcupine Warriors their second win of the 'money zone' at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The result puts Charles 'CK' Akonnor's outfit to second in Group C behind Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman, who beat Zesco United - also of Zambia - 3-1 in the other group game to total seven points. Kotoko, on six points, are only ahead of tie-mates Nkana, who sit third due to an inferior goal difference. Bottom-placed Zesco, on the other hand, have four marks to their name.

While some fans showed bewilderment at Kotoko's three sublime goals on the day, others focused on what the result means to the club's chances of making the quarter-finals, while another section, unsurprisingly, decided to have a go at country rivals Hearts of Oak, who did not qualify for Africa this season.

Below is a collation of some reactions:
 

