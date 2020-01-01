All hail Bruno: Fernandes the Premier League's undisputed player of 2020

As Manchester United prepare to play their final fixture of the calendar year, the impact of their Portuguese playmaker cannot be undertstated

At the start of 2020, were not in a good place.

Coming off the back of their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recovered somewhat before a home defeat to on January 22 saw the atmosphere at Old Trafford turn toxic.

A top-four finish looked a long way off, with the knives seemingly being sharpened for Solskjaer as he approached the year anniversary of being appointed on a permanent basis.

Then Bruno Fernandes arrived, and everything changed.

Over the course of just 11 months, Fernandes has revitalised the Red Devils, with the international already being spoken about as one of, if not the greatest overseas signing in the club's history.

“He is a definitely a player that impacts results," Solskjaer said ahead of United's final game of the calendar year against on Tuesday. "He scores chances, creates goals and takes risks which any Man United player should be brave enough to do. He is a brave boy,”

Since Fernandes' arrival, United's results have been as good as at any point since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

The number of points that the club has won since Fernandes' debut - which coincidentally came against this week's opponents Wolves at the end of January - is second only to .

And though others have played their part, there is no question that Fernandes has been the on-field leader.

With 18 goals and 13 assists to his name in 29 Premier League games, Fernandes has directly contributed to over half of United's 60 goals since his arrival. Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi are the only players in Europe's top five leagues to have more combined goals and assists since the start of February.

The 26-year-old averages a league goal contribution every 75.8 minutes since his debut, and that statistic is improved to every 70.4 minutes this term as United threaten to launch an unlikely title challenge given their inconsistent form at times.

Though Mohamed Salah can claim to have more Premier League goal contributions across the whole of 2020 with 32 (23 goals and nine assists), the star forms part of what is the most functional attacking unit in the whole of the Premier League.

And though Kevin De Bruyne might pip Fernandes to be picked in most fans' world XIs right now, there is no question that the United man would beat the Belgian, as well as any of Liverpool's star men, to be named the English top-flight's most outstanding player of 2020.

It is not just on the pitch that his influence has been felt at United, either.

There was an almost instant buzz around the club's Carrington training ground upon Fernandes' €55 million (£47m/$60m) arrival from C.P., and he has quickly become the player a number of those in the squad look to in a crisis.

Though Fernandes himself was surprised when Solskjaer named him as captain for October's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, few others around the United dressing room were.

His leadership qualities were again on show as recently as in Saturday's draw with Leicester City, as another goal and assist from Fernandes twice put Solskjaer's side in front, only for the 20-time English champions to have to make do with a point.

"I was really happy when I got in the dressing room and I saw everyone disappointed and saying the things we had to do better,” Fernandes told MUTV after the 2-2 draw. “We are creating a winning mentality and we are not happy with this point."

Fernandes is the perfect role model for United's talented squad to follow as they aim to rebuild the team's elite mentality from the Ferguson era.

“Bruno has had a fantastic impact, he’s not afraid of anything here,” Solskjaer said of his star man in November. “He’s not just giving out rollickings, he’s also instructing players. He thrives on the pressure moments and we can all learn from his mindset and winning mentality.”

It is not always a healthy position to be in, but right now United just do not work unless Fernandes is there pulling the strings and ensuring those around him are giving their all to the cause.

Solskjaer only had to see how much his team struggled without his midfield superstar during the first half of their recent clash with West Ham to confirm what he probably already knew, and possibly feared. Resting Fernandes comes with the risk of United falling apart, but while he remains fit and available, the prospect of winning the trophies that Fernandes craves remains very real.

Fernandes would, in all likelihood, already have one piece of silverware in his trophy cabinet if the Premier League gave out an award for the best player in each calendar year.

That they do not should take away what Fernandes has achieved during his first year in English football.