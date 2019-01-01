Alisson hoping to hit Neuer's level but claims he can't be compared with World Cup winner

The Liverpool goalkeeper is considered to have established himself as one of the best in the world, but still sees himself behind an icon at Bayern

goalkeeper Alisson may be a £65 million ($85m) asset at Anfield but claims he cannot yet to be compared to Manuel Neuer, his opposite number at .

The international briefly made history when making a big-money move to Merseyside in the summer of 2018.

His transfer fee was quickly topped by ’s deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga, but Alisson has made the kind of impact in which suggests that he is deserving of a standing at the top of the world game.

The 26-year-old feels honoured to be generating such talk, but insists he is yet to reach the standard and consistency achieved by the likes of World Cup winner Neuer.

He said of the international ahead of a Champions League reunion with the Bayern star on Wednesday: “I can't compare myself with Neuer.

“He is one of the best in the last 10 years, maybe he is the best one. He has won everything and I'm just starting.

“He is a reference for me and is a great guy as well. I have played against him, playing against him is a dream come true. I don't think I can compare myself with him.

“This is a consequence of what we do on the pitch. On the training ground every day I will work hard. I know I have to work hard, I am part of a big club who have big plans and have big goals.

“I need to take this responsibility and take care of it. For this I need to give my best, 100 per cent on the pitch. To be the best in the world would be a consequence of this.”

Neuer is not the only global superstar that Alisson will be locking horns with at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski will present a considerable threat to the clean sheet Liverpool are hoping to secure, with a heavyweight last-16 encounter currently locked at 0-0.

Quizzed on how the Reds can keep a prolific Polish frontman quiet, Alisson added: “Like we prepare to meet every player.

“He is a great striker and maybe one of the best in the world. I like his style. I like the way he moves on the pitch, so we need to be very concentrated to try to stop him and the other players. It will be a great game and we are prepared for it.”

Alisson will provide Liverpool’s last line of defence against Lewandowski and Co, but will have Virgil van Dijk back in front of him.

The Dutch defender sat out the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated continental clash through suspension, but will make a timely return to European action in Munich.

“It is great to play with him and all my team-mates,” said Alisson.

Article continues below

“Our team has so many players with a lot of quality but Van Dijk is a very, very important player for us in the way we play, he gives us consistency.

“Defending high balls at corners and set-pieces, he is important for us.

“It's very important he is available for the second game. Fabinho played well at centre-back but it isn't the same thing, he is a great midfielder and just a good centre-back. If you can have the best in each position that's always better.”