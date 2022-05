Alisson and Ederson share Premier League Golden Glove award after finishing season with 20 clean sheets

Manchester City's Ederson and Liverpool's Alisson have won the Premier League Golden Glove after finishing the 2021-22 season with 20 clean sheets apiece.

Both goalkeepers conceded in the final game of the campaign to ensure that the leading goalkeeper prize was shared between the two title contenders.

It is the third season in a row that Ederson has won the award, while it is the second time that his fellow Brazil international Alisson has taken the prize.

How many clean sheets have Alisson & Ederson kept in 2021-22?

Alisson and Ederson finished the season with 20 clean sheets, and it is the second time that the duo have hit that landmark during their Premier League careers.

In the 2018-19 season, Alisson kept 21 clean sheets as he beat Ederson, who kept 20 clean sheets, to the award.

Ederson won the award last season with 19 clean sheets, having kept 16 clean sheets during the 2019-20 season.