Alisson earns 'perfect goalkeeper' billing from former Liverpool No. 1

The Brazil international has been hailed by Sander Westerveld after cementing a standing at the top of the global game since arriving at Anfield

Alisson has been billed as the “perfect goalkeeper” by former No. 1 Sander Westerveld, with the Brazilian considered to be worth every penny of his £65 million ($86m) transfer fee.

The Reds briefly made the South American the costliest custodian in world football during the summer of 2018 when acquiring his services from .

The pressure of such a standing was soon eased by ’s record-breaking move for Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Alisson freed to focus on his football at Anfield.

He has set about a new challenge with gusto and currently boasts the best defensive record in the Premier League.

At just 26 years of age, there is still plenty of improvement to come from Alisson, although a predecessor between the sticks on Merseyside claims he has already reached the very top.

Westerveld told Liverpool’s official website of a commanding presence: “I think he is the perfect goalkeeper.

“We used to have perfect goalkeepers with the likes of [Manuel] Neuer.

“If you look at styles of goalkeepers, Neuer has everything. He is a good footballer, he has good reaction, he commands his area - and Alisson is the same.

“He is great on one-v-ones, he is great at his reflexes on the line. He comes and takes crosses, he’s amazing with his feet and the most important thing is he makes important saves at important moments.

“So, even if he makes a mistake, we still win 3-1. He never makes a mistake and we lose 1-0. Again, you need a little bit of luck as a goalkeeper but I think he is probably one of the top goalkeepers we have in the world at the moment.

“In fact, not probably, he is one of the best top two goalkeepers in the world I would say.”

Alisson is not the only man to have starred for Liverpool this season as they chase down Premier League and crowns.

Jurgen Klopp has invested wisely in recent transfer windows, adding quality to his starting XI and depth to his squad.

Westerveld added on the Anfield collective: “I think we have got a good balance in this team now. We have got a good goalkeeper, we have got a good striker, a good midfield and a good defence so the balance is there.

Article continues below

“We have got a good squad and we can really challenge. are an amazing team but sometimes you need a little bit of luck. You make your own luck as well, but I think we can do it this season.”

Liverpool sit two points above City in the Premier League table as things stand, but they have played a game more than the defending champions.

The Reds have just seven fixtures left to take in, with the first of those seeing them play host to on Sunday.