Alisson braced for the biggest game of his life as Liverpool look for silver lining to their season

After missing out on the Premier League title in agonising fashion, the Reds are seeking to make amends in the Champions League final

goalkeeper Alisson is braced for the biggest game of his life, with the Reds counting down the days to a final clash with .

Jurgen Klopp will lead his side into a European showpiece at Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.

The German coach is still seeking his first piece of major silverware at Anfield, having previously come unstuck in League Cup, and Champions League finals.

Liverpool are fully aware of what is at stake.

Having missed out on the Premier League title to by a solitary point, there is a determination to ensure that a season that promised so much does deliver tangible reward.

The pressure will build on the Reds, and Spurs, from this point, with Alisson acknowledging that he has never before figured in a fixture of such magnitude.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, who was snapped up by Klopp for £65 million ($82m) in the wake of a nightmare showing from Loris Karis 12 months ago, told the club’s official website: “I can’t wait.

“Once we finished the Premier League, there were 20 days to prepare for the final. I’m looking forward to playing this big game. It’s maybe the biggest game in my life.”

Alisson has delivered on expectation at Anfield to this point, with the South American filling what has been a problematic position for Liverpool.

His debut campaign in the Premier League delivered 21 clean sheets, landing him the Golden Glove and a place in the history books.

“It was such an honour, such a big award in the world of football,” the 26-year-old added on claiming a prestigious prize.

“The award is not just mine, it’s an award for my team-mates also, who work hard to keep clean sheets in the game. It’s a target for everyone.”

Alisson and Liverpool will now be targeting another shutout when they take on Spurs, with both sides having shown how devastating they can be as attacking threats when completing stunning second-leg turnarounds in memorable semi-final ties with and respectively.