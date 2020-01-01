‘Alisson is a big-moment keeper & best in the world’ – Liverpool star gets top billing from Taffarel

The legendary ex-Brazil international considers a fellow countryman filling the same role that he once did to be the finest custodian on the planet

star Alisson is “a big-moment goalkeeper” and the world’s best in his chosen position, says former international Taffarel.

The battle to be considered the finest shot-stopper on the planet is a well-contested one at present.

Any number of performers can lay claim to that title, with the likes of Ederson, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Thibaut Courtois, Jan Oblak and Manuel Neuer all in contention.

Alisson is, however, the current holder of the prestigious Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award, having landed that prize in 2019.

He is also a Champions League and Premier League title winner with Liverpool, while his debut campaign at Anfield in 2018-19 also delivered a well-earned Golden Glove.

Taffarel believes his fellow countryman is the obvious pick as the world’s top keeper, with the commanding 27-year-old having few faults in his game.

“It’s Alisson,” 1994 World Cup winner Taffarel told FIFA’s official website when asked to make his selection.

“FIFA themselves gave him the award. And it was fully deserved.

“He has immaculate technique, he’s a big-moment goalkeeper, he’s been playing really well and helping his team get results. It’s his time.

“After Alisson, I think there are a lot of great goalkeepers – Ederson, Ter Stegen, Courtois, who I rate very highly, Oblak.”

Taffarel is far from being the first to put Alisson at the top of a goalkeeping pile, with Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar another of those to have suggested that the record books could be re-written by the affable South American.

He has told The Mirror: “If he wants to stay at Anfield for a long time he will break all the records for sure and I would love him to do that.

“Alisson is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he deserves to be put on that pedestal.

“Him and Manuel Neuer are probably the best two when it comes to angles — those two are the very best in the world at getting their angles right, they don’t have to dive because they aren’t out of position.

“They are in the right place at the right time and they move their feet very, very well.”