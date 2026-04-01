Moroccan media reports have revealed that an Egyptian referee will take charge of the match between Algeria’s USM Alger and Morocco’s Olympique Safi in the African Confederation Cup.

According to the Moroccan website "Al-Batal", on Wednesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) appointed Egyptian referee Amin Omar to officiate the match, which is the first leg of the semi-finals of the continental tournament.

The first leg will take place in Algeria on 11 April.

The first leg will be officiated by an Egyptian refereeing team led by referee Amin Omar, assisted by Mahmoud Abou El-Raghal and Ahmed Hossam Taha, whilst Mohamed Ma'rouf will serve as the fourth official. VAR duties will be handled by his compatriot, referee Mahmoud Ashour, assisted by Hossam Azab as the VAR assistant referee.

As for the return leg, which will be held on 19 April at the Al-Masira Stadium, it will be officiated by Rwandan referee Samuel Uikanda, assisted by Kenyan Gilbert Cheryot and Angolan Oliver Lopez Sanchez, whilst the fourth official will be Chadian referee Mohamed El-Haj Ali, with Senegalese referee Issa Sy in charge of video assistant referee (VAR) duties, assisted by his compatriot Gabriel Camara as the VAR assistant.

The winner of the match between ASF and Union de la Capitale will qualify for the final, where they will face the winner of the other semi-final between Egypt’s Zamalek and Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.