Benhammouda: Algeria international passes away in tragic road accident hours after scoring

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was on his way home for club duties after representing his country in an international friendly

Algeria and USM Alger attacker Billel Benhammouda has died after being involved in a road accident.

The 24-year-old was on his way home after playing for the national team in a friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo where the Desert Warriors claimed a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Benhammouda scored the second goal, from the penalty spot, for the hosts with Ridah Bensayah and Nadir Benbouali getting the other two.

The attacker was in the company of an unnamed friend during the incident that happened late on Friday ahead of the Saturday league match against ES Setif which has since been postponed.

The player was set to be involved for Algeria in the African Nations Championship (Chan) duties.

Benhammouda's father stated in a televised statement that his son was close to obtaining a visa to travel abroad and almost joined a European club without revealing the name of that club.

"The administration extends its sincere condolences to the Benhammouda family following the death of Al Ittihad player Benhammouda," USM Alger said in a statement.

"We pray to the Almighty God to bless the deceased with his vast mercy and enter him into the heavenly gardens and inspire his family patience and solace, you will remain in our hearts, Billel."

After getting the news, his club teammates who were already on the way for the league assignment, returned to their respective residencies.

Benhammouda was born on August 28, 1997, and started his football career at USMM Hadjout and USM Algiers junior sides respectively. He also represented the aforementioned teams at senior level.