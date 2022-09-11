Alexia: Release date, trailer & how to watch Barcelona star Putellas documentary TV series

Amazon Prime Video will release a show about the Barca midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner in 2022

A new documentary series centred around Barcelona star Alexia Putellas will be released soon, featuring interviews with some huge names in both women's and men's football.

Putellas rose to prominence during the 2021-22 season when Barca won the treble, hammering Chelsea 4-0 in the Women's Champions League final as part of that.

The Spain international won a ton of accolades for her exploits, including the Ballon d'Or, and fans will get an insight into what makes her so great in Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit - the tagline a Latin phrase that means 'work conquers all'.

So, where can you watch it and when will it be released? GOAL has all the details you need.

When is Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit released?

Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit will be released in 2022, but an official date has not yet been confirmed.

Where to watch & stream Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit

Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit will be a three-episode documentary and available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. It will premiere exclusively in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, excluding Brazil and Mexico.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs $14.99 a month or $139 for an annual plan in the U.S. In the UK, a subscription is priced at £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

Is there a trailer for Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit?

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer in September 2022, which was also shared by Putellas on her own social channels. It can be watched below.

What is Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit about?

Amazon Prime Video

The documentary will offer an insight into Putellas' rise from a child to the global icon she is today, with a number of high profile names discussing her path and career so far.

Featured in the trailer is her Barcelona and Spain team-mate, Irene Paredes, along with current Barca head coach Jonatan Giraldez and former coach Xavi Llorens.

There are also a number of stars from the men's team that speak about Putellas, with manager Xavi joined by Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ansu Fati.

