Alexi Lalas brutally trolls Tottenham as ex-USMNT defender tells Harry Kane he's finally joining a 'proper club worthy of him' with Bayern Munich move

Former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas has trolled Tottenham by stating Harry Kane is joining a 'proper' club ahead of his move to Bayern Munich.

Kane due to sign for Bayern Munich

Travel chaos finally appears to have been resolved

Lalas states Kane's going to a 'proper' club

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane is due to sign for Bayern Munich over the weekend - barring any more hiccups - and Lalas has made the claim that the 30-year-old England striker will finally be playing for a club "worthy of his talent", much to the annoyance of Spurs fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Love it. Will be great to see Harry Kane finally play for a proper club worthy of his talent," said Lalas when asked for his opinion on Kane's move to Bayern.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane still hasn't officially signed for Bayern, but it's likely just a matter of time before the deal is completed. However, the paperwork may not go through in time for the player to make his debut against RB Leipzig on Saturday evening, as first hoped.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Granted Kane's move does become official over the weekend, England's record goalscorer could be in line to make his debut for the club against Werder Bremen on August 18 in the Bundesliga.