Alexander Isak scored twice to inspire Liverpool to a 3-0 Champions League victory at Club Brugge, lifting Andoni Iraola's side to 12 points from five league-phase matches. Speaking after the win, the Swedish striker credited Alisson Becker's long-ball persistence for his late chip and insisted Liverpool's frontline is starting to click.
Isak strikes twice to secure fourth Champions League win
Alexander Isak fired a clinical brace as Liverpool clinched a 3-0 Champions League victory away to Club Brugge on Wednesday night, moving Andoni Iraola's side onto 12 points from a possible 15 in the league phase. The striker opened the scoring early on at the Jan Breydel Stadium after Bradley Barcola intercepted Yann Sommer's stray pass and stand-in skipper Dominik Szoboszlai squared for a simple first-time finish.
"It was a perfect away win," Isak told TNT Sports after full-time. "Until we got the second goal, it was never obvious which way the game was going to go, because [Club Brugge] played well and went man-to-man. It was a quick game - back and forth - so we spoke at half-time about having to get the second goal."
Crediting Alisson Becker for his late dinked finish
Club Brugge pushed Liverpool hard for long spells before Florian Wirtz doubled the lead in the 79th minute, allowing Isak to seal the result in the closing stages. Latching onto a long kick from goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Isak raced clear down the left flank and dinked a composed finish over Sommer.
"I was one-v-one the whole game with one defender. Ali [Becker] tried to kick the ball to me a couple of times and I'm happy he didn't stop trying because the last one was good and I was able to become one-against-one with the goalie," Isak explained.
Declaring Liverpool's attack is starting to click
With Virgil van Dijk starting on the bench and teenage winger Rio Ngumoha replacing the injured Victor Munoz in the 41st minute, Liverpool rotated heavily yet remained lethal in transition. Isak insisted his personal sharpness reflects the growing chemistry across Iraola's forward line.
"It's always difficult to say exactly where you are and how good you are. I can say that I'm in a good place and, most importantly, the team is. That's where we want to be and, hopefully, it just gets better from there," he said. "The attack, in general, is starting to click; we have a lot of different combinations and we have a dangerous attack whoever comes in, so that feels good."
FC Porto visit Anfield next in league phase
Liverpool's fourth European victory of the campaign puts them firmly in command of their league-phase fate with three fixtures remaining.
Iraola's men now return home to Anfield for their next Champions League assignment against FC Porto, where Isak will look to extend his scoring streak.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.