'Bradley did super-good!' – Alexander Isak single out wing wizard Barcola after Liverpool victory

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak praised team-mate Bradley Barcola following their 2-0 Premier League victory against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Swedish forward highlighted Barcola's brilliant assist during a ruthless counter-attacking display at Anfield.
Barcola and Isak combine as Liverpool sink Brighton
Liverpool secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield to claim their fourth consecutive win across all competitions. Following an early own goal from Pascal Gross, Bradley Barcola set up Alexander Isak to double the host's lead.
The result marked the Reds' first Premier League victory at home this season, elevating Andoni Iraola's side into fourth place in the table.
Barcola's creative spark on the wing proved decisive as Liverpool carved open Brighton's defensive line throughout the first half.
Isak lauds Barcola's precision and counter-attacking brilliance
Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Isak was quick to credit Barcola for creating his predatory finish. "We had a lot of chances [in the] first half, where we won the ball and countered, we could have had more goals," Isak explained.
"Bradley did super-good in that and for me it was just about being in the right place to finish it off."
Isak's strike capped off a fluid attacking sequence orchestrated by the French international.
High-intensity tactical setup brings best out of forward line
Iraola's tactical approach favored high pressing and rapid transitions, allowing Barcola and Isak to exploit space behind Brighton's midfield. "The first half is really what we want to be about - intensity, winning balls and countering - so really happy, especially with the first half," Isak added.
"For sure, it’s been way too long [waiting for a Premier League victory at Anfield] and I think it’s a great way to do it: against an in-form team."
"And the way we did it as well, with a clean sheet. So yeah, delighted," the striker noted.
Reds shift focus to blockbuster showdown with Arsenal
Liverpool now sit fourth in the Premier League table, just one point behind third-placed Brighton.
Barcola and Isak will look to maintain their explosive chemistry when Iraola's side host reigning champions Arsenal next weekend.
The Reds enter the clash aiming to narrow the six-point gap to the league leaders.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.