'You see him improving every day' - Alexander-Arnold praises Williams after Liverpool youngster's Premier League debut

The Wales Under-19 star featured in the closing stages of the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, with his fellow right-back saying he merited the chance

Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised the work ethic and attitude of fellow academy graduate Neco Williams.

While Alexander-Arnold is a long-established presence in the Reds starting XI, featuring 127 times for the top team since debuting in 2016 in the EFL Cup, Williams made his Premier League bow last Wednesday against .

The Under-19 right-back, who must vie for a spot in the team with his international colleague, played the last 16 minutes of the champions’ 4-0 victory.

Alexander-Arnold is full of praise for the youngster, highlighting the player’s “eagerness to learn and improve every single day” in an interview with the club’s official website.

He said: “You can see him improving and picking up little things every day - likewise with all the young lads - and I think there’s no better place for young players to be than at Liverpool, to be given the chances like they got [against Palace].

“To be given the opportunity to train with world-class players is only going to make you better and prepare you for days like this so I was over the moon with the way he’s performed and likewise with Harvey [Elliott] when he came on.

“They’ve shown the quality and shown that when the gaffer is ready then they will be given the chance - and they deserve the chance as well.”

With the league title now locked down for the first time in 30 years, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could offer more opportunities to the club’s academy stars to shine in the first team, although the former boss may also have one eye on breaking ’s record for points in a single campaign.

After 31 matches of the season, the Anfield side have picked up 86 points, drawing two games and losing only one. As such, the 100-point total amassed by Pep Guardiola’s side in 2017-18 is now well in sight, with the Reds still capable of reaching 107.

Next up for Klopp’s men is a meeting with City on Thursday at the Etihad Stadium, where they are set to be given a guard of honour by the team they have replaced as champions.